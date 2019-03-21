John Leeodis Long, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



Graveside services will be held 11 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to , 322 N. Lauderdale, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.



John was born November 27, 1928 in Vernon, Texas to E.C. Long and Eva Brock Long and was raised in Oklaunion, Texas. He graduated in 1946 from Oklaunion High School. He met his true love, Dorothy Joan Keene, in August 1947. They married on January 1, 1948. He worked for JC Penny, Montgomery Wards and Buick Pontiac. John had his own business and helped his brother Dub with a used items store.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Long Hall; grandson, Richard Lee Long; brother, Grady Long; and sisters, Gracie Sanders, Opal Hibbens, Thelma Conner and Alta Rawle.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 71 years, Dorothy Joan Long of Borger; sons, Danny Long and wife Teresa of Borger, James Long and wife Robyn of Amarillo; brother, G.W. Long of Borger; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 21, 2019