|
|
John Melvin Blakemore, 69, passed away November 8, 2019 at his home in Borger. John graduated from Borger High Shcool in 1969 and attended West Texas A&M College. He retired from Duke Energy and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. John was instrumental in the building and building of the Johnson Softball Complex, he coached youth soccer, youth baseball, men's and women's co-ed team. Having won three state sanctioned titles, two with women's softball and on co-ed.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. J.H. and Faye Blakemore and brothers Eddie and Ruben Blakemore. He is survived by his daughter Jocelyn Yvette Blakemore of Dallas, Texas; sons, Brandon Blakemore and his wife Hallie of Borger and James Edward Smith of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren Austin Ritchie of Midland, Michigan, Elise Blakemore of Borger, Texas; brother Michael Blakemore and wife Cecelia of Katy, Texas; sister Glenda Yates of Dothan Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 14, 2019