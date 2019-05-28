|
John P. Kent, 94 of Borger passed away Thursday morning May 9, 2019 in Borger.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park. Burial is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Family and friends visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
John was born March 17, 1925 in Leonard, TX to Ausie Kent and Mary C. (Jones) Kent. He served in the US Army during WWII. On November 8, 1941 he married Mergie Oneta Lawrence in Ada, OK. After 39 years he retired from Phillips Petroleum as a plant supervisor. He golfed, hunted, fished and water skied.
Proceeding him in death is his parents, wife and a son John Edward Kent.
Surviving are his son, Travis Kent and wife Roberta of Guyton, GA; daughter, Beverly McCarthy of Borger; grandchildren, Stephen Reid Kent, Stephen and Lynn McCarthy, Keverly Kent, Stephany and Stacey Holland, Brady Kent; and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on May 12, 2019