Johnney Ehrlich, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Danny Courtney officiating.
Johnney was born April 3, 1951 in Shattuck, Oklahoma to Harry Ehrlich and Kathleen Brown Ehrlich. Johnney retired from Sid Richardson Carbon Company. He married Denette George on August 16, 1983. He was an artistic person who enjoyed doing carpentry, building things and landscaping. He liked to play cards and dominos. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Denette Ehrlich of Stinnett; son, Johnney Ehrlich III and wife Torri of Junction City, Texas; daughters, Nikie DeLuna and husband Jr of Perryton, Brandie William of Stinnett, Amber Lewis and husband Jeff of Ooltewa, Tennessee, Erin Mears and husband Chris of Hixson, Tennessee; seventeen grandchildren; four great grandchildren with one on the way; and two brothers, Terry Ehrlich and wife Gayle of Amarillo and Kenneth Ehrlich of Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 5, 2019