Johnny Macias, 67, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.



A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Celebration Family Church with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to the Faith City Mission, 600 N Tyler St, Amarillo, TX 79107 or to Snack Pak 4 Kids of Hutchinson County, 701 Park Place Ave A, Amarillo, Texas 79101.



Johnny was born July 17, 1953 in Three Rivers, Texas to Ismael and Alicia Macias. He retired from Phillips after 32 years of service. Johnny loved God, his family and the Dallas Cowboys - in that order. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ismael Macias, Jr.



Survivors include his wife, Carla; son, Jason Macias and wife Amanda; daughter, Jennifer Youngblood and husband Tim; nine grandchildren; one great grandson; brothers, Valentin Macias and wife Mary, Ray Macias, Lionel Macias; sisters, Angie Valdez and husband Ernest, Mary Hall and husband Oren and Delia Fernandez; and a host of extended family.





