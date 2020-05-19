Mr Johnny Sursa
1938 - 2020
Surrounded by his loving family, Johnny Sursa entered into his Heavenly Home Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home in Stinnett, Texas.

He was born August 31, 1938 in Cottle County, Texas to Marvin M. and Susie (Cosper) Sursa. He resided in Stinnett since 1949. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stinnett, was School Board President in Stinnett and until his retirement was a Training Coordinator for Agrium.

On June 1, 1958, Johnny Sursa and Dianna Lee Garrard married at the First Baptist Church in Stinnett.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Dianna; 9 siblings and his parents.

Left behind to cherish his memory are their children: Debbie C. Lee of Pampa, Texas, John A. Sursa and wife Kim of Ennis, Texas and Michelle Rush and husband Mark of Houston, Texas; a sister: Charlene Dozier of Pampa, Texas; 10 grandchildren: Amanda, Rachel, Kalee, John David, Trevor, Claire, Cooper, Kristen, Katrina and Karlye; 11 great grandchildren; numerous great -great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stinnett Cemetery, Stinnett, Texas.

A come-and -go visitation will be held Friday, May 15 from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.

Published in Borger News Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Johnny was an awesome guy. Our loss is certainly Heavens gain. Prayers and comfort to Johnny's family.
Mickey Blackmon
Friend
May 16, 2020
Thank you for always making my job at Meredith a blessing for always singing with me! Loved you so much you were my favorite!❤
Yesenia Hernandez
Friend
May 15, 2020
Our loss is Heavens gain. Uncle Johnny, say hello to dad, mom, granny and the rest of the family.
Randy Sursa
Family
May 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family. You will all be in our prayers.
Gary/Shari Hudgens
