Jose Luis Vazquez, Sr. (Joe) of Borger, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11:00 am Thursday May 30, 2019 at Faith Christian Fellowship. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell of Borger.
He was born in Salinas, Puerto Rico to Vidal Vazquez and Conception Rivera. Joe was married to Sharon Joyce (Nugent) Vazquez for 45 years. He was a mechanic at Conagra Beef Packers and Comstock Foods. He was a member of Faith Christian Fellowship in Borger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, and a sister. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sharon; daughter Maria Bailon; granddaughter Thelena and 2 great grandchildren; Jose L. Vazquez Jr. and wife Lisa, grandchildren, Caity, Aurora, Christian, and 1 great grandchild; William Jose Vazquez and wife Nicci, grandchildren, Patrick, Shae, Bethany, Joe, , Travis, JR, Becky and Brandon, and 14 great grandchildren; Edwin Vidal Vazquez and wife Kanda, grandchildren Aaron, Brandon, and Rebecca; Tammy Marie Day and husband Paul, granddaughter, Brianna, Tiffany, Zack, and 4 great grandchildren; Jose Luis Vazquez III and wife Julia, grandchildren Blakely, Jaci, Logan, and Arwyn; Cheryl Marie Vazquez (Moon) and fiancée Kareen Burns, grandchildren, Michael Shon, Junior, Janessa, Rachel Faith, Zeke, Trayveon; and extended family members.
Published in Borger News Herald on May 29, 2019