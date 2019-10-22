Home

Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Joseph Schreiber
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Post
1000 Bulldog Blvd.
Joseph Anthony Schreiber


1945 - 2019
Joseph Anthony Schreiber Obituary
Joseph Anthony Schreiber passed away October 17, 2019 in Amarillo.

He was born October 22, 1945 at Little Falls, Montana to Dominic Anthony Schreiber and Henriette Messerich Schreiber. On March 15, 1974, Joseph Schreiber married Deborah at the Episcopal Church, Borger.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served in Vietnam as a Radio Tech. During his career, he assembled the B1 and B2 Bombers. He was a life time member of the , American Legion and the VVA. He retired from Frank Phillips College.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his son, James Anthony Schreiber and 2 sisters: Mary Smith and Janet Schreiber, both of Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the American Legion Post , 1000 Bulldog Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests donations be made to Borger American Legion, Post 671, PO Box 1371, Borger, Texas 79008.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
