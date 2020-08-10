1/1
Mr. Joseph Frank Petz Sr.
1936 - 2020
Joseph Frank Petz, Sr., 84, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-7 PM in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with a Rosary following at 7 PM.
Joseph was born July 20, 1936 in Ellenwood, Kansas to Lawrence and Lucile (Schelfaunt) Petz. He married Rebecca Glover on July 25, 1971 in Amarillo, Texas. Joseph was a barber and later worked as a Stillman for Phillips Petroleum where retired after 22 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church as a Maintenance Supervisor and was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish for 20 years. Joseph enjoyed the hobby of remote control airplanes and was known as the "go-to" for anything to do with his hobby. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Borger, Texas. Joseph was a happy man who loved to tell jokes, loved Dallas Cowboys Football, and enjoyed playing pool.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Priscilla, Janet, and Laura Lee; and one adopted son, Ron.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Becky Petz of Wichita Falls; sons, Dustin Petz of Yukon, Oklahoma and Joseph Petz, II of Wichtia Falls; two adopted daughters, Michelle Shirley of Texas and Vicky Smithie of Washington; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Leo and Bud Petz; and sister, Mary Lou Schultz.
Memorials are suggested to Catholic charities. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
AUG
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
