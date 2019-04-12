Home

Joseph Haynes Sr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Haynes Sr. Obituary
Joseph Haynes, Sr. 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Borger, Texas. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. He was born on June 4, 1959 to Maynor and Pearlie Haynes in Borger, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Maynor Haynes. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Lynnette; 4 children, Joseph, Jr., Jeremiah, Shavonda, and Tyrell; mother, Pearlie of Seattle, Washington; 2 sisters, Shunita and Zenobia; 2 brothers, Libery and Samuel; 8 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
