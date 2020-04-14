|
|
Josue "Josh" Villa, 81,our beloved Brother passed away on April 8, 2020. Private family service will be Monday in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastors Brian and Jady Glosson, 1st Assembly of God of Fritch officiating. Graveside service will be Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Mr. Villa will lie in state at the funeral home in Borger from 8:00 until 5:00 Friday and Saturday and Noon until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Due to the Governor's Mandate there should be no more than 10 people in our building at once.
Josh was born September 12, 1938 to Joe Villa and Mary Gebera Villa in Hearne, Texas. He graduated from Phillips High School and then served proudly in the U. S. Army. He went to Ysleta Bible College and became a minister of the Gospel. He worked for Bell Helicopter as a painter after working at Pantex. After retirement Josh worked at the Amarillo Globe News and always handed out Christian Tracts and fed the ducks in his spare time. He was a member of 1st Assembly of God Church in Fritch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alma, his son David, his brother Joel and his wife Alice and his two sisters Lisa Lanners and Priscilla Villa.
Josh is survived by his three sisters; Lydia King and her husband Jerry of Amarillo, Elizabeth Galley and her husband Edwin of Fritch and Ruth Smith of Fritch, and his brother Abel Villa of Fritch.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 15, 2020