|
|
JT (John Todd) Lantelme was born September 17, 1985 to Dean and Rhonda (Cawthron) Lantelme of Fritch, Texas. He passed away peacefully in his sleep and went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. JT was a handful to say the least but everyone that knew him knew how big of a heart he had. He loved animals, especially his dog Jasper. He loved sports and could beat anyone in ping pong or a basketball game of horse. He loved his family even if he didn't always show it. His mom was his calming, his dad his protector, his sister his friend, and his grandma Rita was the one he ran to, to get his way even as a toddler in moon boots. Recently his biggest pleasure was getting to be cool Uncle J and give his nieces tons of candy or tease his brother in law about Texas Tech because JT loves his Longhorns.
You taught us all so much in your short 34 years including to have compassion for those who suffered from mental illness or those less fortunate. As we've been reflecting on your life, looking at pictures, and hearing stories from friends and family we see how great of a childhood you had. Those are the great times we want to remember. He graduated from Sanford Fritch High School in 2004 and that is around when the mental illness really started to take over and you became trapped in this body that was failing you. Mental illness always carries such a social stigma because no one truly understands until they go through it or someone they love goes through it. I hope we all learn to have a big heart like you did and have compassion for those with invisible ailments and be less judgmental. The last 10-15 years have been hard with glimpses of happiness. All we ever wanted was for you to be happy. You were lucky to have parents who took you all over the country to try to find help and never gave up. You had a sister who went to pharmacy school thinking she would find some way to help. We all wanted to help you but God was the only one who could. He took you when He was ready and took away all of your pain and suffering. We find comfort knowing you are present with the Lord and are made whole. You went so peacefully like all of us wish we could when it's our time. Your heart worked so hard and it just had enough. You went to sleep and woke up in heaven. We love you JT and this still doesn't seem real. 34 is far too young and as much as we miss you we know you now have a body that won't fail you. We wish we could see you now singing and dancing in heaven without a worry in the world.
He is survived by his parents, Dean and Rhonda, of Fritch, Texas; his sister, Lacey Jo Thornhill and husband, Jared; three nieces, Charlie Raye, Landri Gayle, and Joey Maye, of Lubbock, Texas; his grandmother, Rita Schoenhals, of Fritch, Texas; his grandmother, Evelyn Lantelme, of Stinnett, Texas; numerous aunts and uncles, Bobby and Melinda Lantelme, Carl and Kimi Lantelme, David and Terri Lantelme, Joe and Donna Garrard, Terry and Lora Cawthron, Dallas and Connie Schoenhals, Gerald and Vickie Cornelius, and Jeremiah and Veronica Adams; and lots and lots of cousins, Cody, Lindy, Sheldon, Mackenzie, Zach, Michael, Caleb, Sawyer, Noah, Casey, Chase, and Caden Lantelme; Mikayla Wheeler; Dalton Hux; Logan, Olivia, Cooper, and Ceeli Garrard; Weston and Crista Mitchel and family; Ben and Tara Hojnacki and family; Chase Cawthron; Shane and Christi Abel and family; Sam and Kim Gray and family; Adam and Valeri VanRoekel and family; Aaron Schoenhals; Jarod Cornelius; Rena Holt and family; Deon and Nicole Mitchell and family; Kel and Rian Schoenhals and family; Kala Schoenhals; and Hope and Nathan Adams.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Billy Cawthron, Melvin Schoenhals, and Charles Lantelme; his uncle, Wade Schoenhals; and his cousin, Crystal Reece.
Private family funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, April 10th at 1pm. The church will have radio broadcast available for the service if you are parked in the church parking lot. Viewing for J.T. will be from 9 am – 8 pm at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. Due to the COVID-19 Texas Governor's mandates, please keep in mind 10 people are allowed in the building at a time.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mitch Adams, Josh Bechtel, Kyle Lemon, Jared Thornhill and Corrie West.
In lieu of flowers please makes donations to Faith Baptist Church in Fritch, Texas.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 10, 2020