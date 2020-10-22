1/1
Juanell Aurthur
1941 - 2020
Juanell Arthur, 79 of Borger passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Amarillo. Memorial services will be 2:30 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Church of Christ at Borger. Burial will be 2:00 pm Friday at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Juanell was born October 13, 1941 at Childress, TX to C. C. and Lillian (Graham) Moore. She graduated from Borger High School in 1960. She married James Robin Arthur July 31, 1959 in Phillips. She played duplicate bridge and was a member of the Phillips Book Club. She was a member of Church of Christ at Borger and XI Zeta Mu.

Preceding her in death is her parents, husband mother in law Malnor Arthur and a brother Ronny Moore.

Surviving is a sister in law Sue Hooten and husband Carliss of Borger. Nephews Gene Lusk and wife JoAnn and Rex Lusk. One great nephew, Two great nieces, five great great nephews and one great grea

Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Church of Christ
OCT
23
Burial
02:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
