Judy Mae Jones
1939 - 2020
Judy Marie Jones left this life on 3 June 2020 to be reunited with those who have gone before her and together bask in the glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on May 28, 1939 to Roy L. and Evelyn Marie Baker White in the town of Borger. After attending McMurray College and then graduating from West Texas State University, Judy served as a school teacher, known as Mrs. Weaver, for 30 years in the Borger Independent School District. Upon retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed hosting book club in her home and playing bridge. She was a devout member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church where she was the founding member of the women's group.

Throughout her life, and especially during her illness, she maintained a positive attitude and believer in the power of prayer. Family was always her priority and she sacrificed her own needs to care for her children and grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her previous husbands, Frank Castleberry, Lowell Weaver; and her husband, Kenneth Jones. She leaves behind to cherish precious memories her brothers, Roy (Kay) White; Ralph (Gayle) White; sister, June (Marty) Flannagan; daughter, Sharon Castleberry; son, Joe Don (Mary Grace) Castleberry, from her marriage to Frank Castleberry; daughter, Lisa (Brett) Newton, from her marriage to Lowell Weaver; grandchildren, Elizabeth Gillman, Shelby Gillman, Wyatt Gillman; great granddaughter, Khloe Chavez; stepsons Alan (Melessa) Jones, Steve Jones; stepdaughter, Elaine (Kevin) Rigsby; and a host of step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.

There will be a come-and –go visitation, Friday, June 5 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Andrew United Methodist Church, 100 Amaryllis, Borger, Texas 79007.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 6, 2020
Judy has been a dear friend since grade school. I will remember especially her beautiful smile and her kind and loving heart. I am so sorry for your loss and pray for comfort for all of her family that she cherished so dearly.
Sue Hood
Classmate
June 6, 2020
Aunt Judy was beautiful on the inside and out! May God flood your hearts with comfort and peace during this time. s for you all!
With great sympathy!
Sincerely,
Christy Hensley and family
P.S. I know my Mom considered Judy as her Sister. I know she would love to be in Borger today to celebrate Judys life.
Christy Hensley
June 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Your mom was a wonderful lady.
Becky Beuke Garcia
Friend
June 5, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
KEMA HICKS
June 5, 2020
I will always remember Judy's giggle and smile that lit up the room. She was a beautiful person with a beautiful heart. Our family was blessed to have her in our lives. I am so sorry for your loss and sending prayers for peace and comfort.

Kema Hicks
Family
June 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady and we have great memories of her. Praying for the family.
Bobby & Kay McElreath
June 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. I had the pleasure of getting to have her twice as a teacher, 1st grade and 5th grade. She was one of my favorite teachers. She was so kind and caring. She would always ask my mom about me when she saw her. She will be missed.
Brandi Green
Student
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ill always remember your kind soul and loving nature for everyone.
Erica Wheeler
Friend
June 4, 2020
Deepest condolences to family and friends. Her warmth , kindness and generosity touched many. She will be missed.
Renee Gardner
Family
June 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Sharon Flinn Blythe
Friend
June 4, 2020
I always love you u was a wonderful teacher ❤ rip I will miss you
Deanna Mcclarnen
Student
