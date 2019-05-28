Surrounded by her loving family, Judy Robbins passed away May 9, 2019 at her home in Fritch.

She was born January 15, 1945 in Phillips, Texas to Clovis Monroe and Dorothy Maurice (Cole ) Womack. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Child Psychology from Bible Baptist College in Springfield, Missouri. On June 10, 1966, Jim Robbins and Judith Dorothy Womack married in Borger, Texas.

Judy was a homemaker and a long standing member of the First Baptist Church, Borger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Joyce Delaine Robbins and her parents.

Her survivors include: 2 sons: David and Mari- beth Robbins of Fritch and John and Kathy Robbins of Tacoma, Washington; a brother Clovis Womack and wife Polly of Austin, Texas; 3 grandchildren: Billy and Brittainy Robbins of Fritch, Brady and Harli Robbins of Fritch and Beau and Morgan Robbins of Canyon; 8 great grandchildren: Kaydence Robbins, Madison Robbins, Olivia Robbins, Brynlea Robbins, Harper Robbins, Aidyn Robbins, Ryder Robbins and Cooper Robbins, all of Fritch.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, Borger.

Judy will lie in state Saturday from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.

The family will welcome friends on Sunday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger. Published in Borger News Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2019