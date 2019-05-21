Julia Ann (Beason) Boothe

Julia Ann (Beason) Boothe born August 13, 1932, Panhandle, Texas, died Monday April 15, 2019 at the Villa St. Francis Care Center, Olathe, Kansas.

Julia married Floyd Leon Boothe on May 19, 1949. Floyd and other relatives would often call her Judy. She was preceded in death by Floyd and her oldest son, Vern Leon Boothe, B:05/10/1950.

Julia was a resident of Borger, Texas for over 50 years and where she was a member of the First Bap- tist Church. She moved to be close to her son, Paul Douglas Boothe in Pflugerville, Texas for most of her remaining years.

She is survived by one son, Paul Douglas Boothe of Pflugerville, TX.; her daughter, Gina Annette (Boothe) Robison of Stilwell, KS.; and two grand- children Daniel Thomas Robison and Stephanie Anne (Robison) Lane. Julia also has 3 great grand- children.

A brief graveside service will take place in Pan- handle, TX, where she will be interred next to her beloved husband.