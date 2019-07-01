June Hicks went to be with her Lord and Savior June 28, 2019 in Nazareth, TX.



Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kingdom Bound Ministry. Burial will be at 3:00 pm Tuesday in Rosehill Cemetery in Tulia, TX under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family and friends visitation at the funeral home Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Maredith June Hicks was born December 27, 1942 in Phillips, TX to Arvil and Nola (Hilton) Hynes. She was a homemaker and member of Kingdom Bound Ministry. She loved to play Bingo, dominos, watch the birds in the backyard, to crochet and especially her grandkids.



Preceding her in death is her parents, husband J. C. Teakell, daughter Melissa June Teakell and a granddaughter Kayden Elizabeth Teakell.



Surviving is her husband Roy Billy Hicks of Tulia, her sons David Teakell; Jason Teakell and wife Liz of Borger ; Cody Bill Hicks of Wichita Falls ; Billy Don Hicks of Wichita Falls her daughters Malinda Marshall and husband Doug of Nazareth, TX ; Tammy Rice and husband Phil of Wichita Falls. Sister Olene Ferguson of Dumas, Arkansas and Nine grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Deaf Smith County, 3805 N. Progress Rd. Hereford, TX 79045