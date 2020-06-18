Justin Stewart Downs age 39 of Borger passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Dodson Cemetery with his family members conducting the service. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.
He was born on April 5, 1981 in Dumas, to Phyllis Stewart. He attended school at Sanford-Fritch.
Justin was a crew leader in refinery construction.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sherry Traylor.
His is survived by a son Brock Downs of Borger; his mother Phyllis Stewart of Borger; 2 brothers Jimmy Downs of Pampa and Jamie Downs and his wife Dana of Lubbock and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sign the online guest book at www.adamsfuneralsvc.com.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Dodson Cemetery with his family members conducting the service. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.
He was born on April 5, 1981 in Dumas, to Phyllis Stewart. He attended school at Sanford-Fritch.
Justin was a crew leader in refinery construction.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sherry Traylor.
His is survived by a son Brock Downs of Borger; his mother Phyllis Stewart of Borger; 2 brothers Jimmy Downs of Pampa and Jamie Downs and his wife Dana of Lubbock and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sign the online guest book at www.adamsfuneralsvc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.