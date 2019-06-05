Home

Karol Sue Kinnamon


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karol Sue Kinnamon Obituary
Karol Sue Kinnamon, 77 of Stinnett passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Pampa.
Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Karol was born November 22, 1941 in Sunray, TX to Delbert and Lona (Castleberry) Austin. She loved her Family and antiques. She was a member of First Evangelical Church in Colorado Springs, Co.
Preceding her in death was her parents, husband Lloyd and sisters Neva and Barbara.
Surviving is a son Lyle Kinnamon of Colorado Springs, Co. Daughters RheaAnn Morrow of Stinnett, TX; Tonne Kinnamon of Fountain, Co. Sisters Jackie Whatley and husband Joe of Fritch; Rhonda Glover and husband Jack of Fritch. Brother in law Bill Hardy of Fritch. Grandchildren Jacob, Kylee and Lilee. A host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 6, 2019
