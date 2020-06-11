Katheryn Louise Nicholson, beloved mother and grandmother, went to be with her heavenly father on June 9, 2020.

Louise was born in Hoffman, Oklahoma on August 2, 1920 to parents George Hamilton and Josephine Fuller Hamilton. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Porter Thomas Nicholson on March 26, 1943. Louise knew Porter since he was eight years old and she was two. Porter would pull Louise in a little red wagon and told her mother that he was going to marry her, and he did. After their marriage, Porter and Louise moved to Phillips, Texas where Porter worked at the Phillips 66 refinery until his retirement in 1978.

Louise moved to Fritch, Texas in 1988. She loved this little town and the people in it. Louise loved the Lord and read her bible faithfully. Her family was precious to her an it was important that everyone know about the Lord. She was known to send off visitors with a "God Bless You".

Left behind to cherish her memory are her three daughters Carrie Jo Barron and husband Brien of Colbert, Oklahoma, Linda Littlejohn and her husband Eddie of Lubbock, Texas and Diana Barnett and husband Larry of Fritch, Texas; nine grandchildren Kelle Fretwell and husband Todd, Brien Barron Jr., Jake Thomas Barron and Rachel Halloran, Christina Walker, Shelley Littlejohn, Lisa Goodwin and husband Scotty Goodwin, Michelle Brown and husband Shannon, Robert Barnett and wife Tracey, Lori White and husband Matt; 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Louise was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers and a grandchild.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Highland Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas, followed by a memorial service at Celebration Family Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fritch Meals on Wheels.



