Kaydence Remington Mae Couch, 2 months old of Stinnett, entered Heaven on August 30, 2020 in Borger. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grace Church in Borger. Burial will be in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Kaydence was born June 19, 2020 in Borger to Greg Couch and Andrea White. Kaydence loved to be outside, she loved to be held and cuddled, loved to smile and be talked to, and loved to pull her daddy's beard and her mommie's hair. She loved when her brother and sister would feed her and love on her. Her smile could light up the darkest room.



Kaydence, your precious life was cut way too short. You are very loved by many. We will love and miss you a thousand lifetimes over, sweet dreams my love, till we meet again my beautiful baby girl.



Preceding her in death were her grandfathers James Thompson and Ralph Couch, grandmother Elizabeth Thompson, and great-grandfather Carrol Thompson, Cody and Myrtle Couch, Archie and Dorothy Hammons.



Surviving are her parents; brother, Brantley White and sister, Jameslynn both of Stinnett; grandparents, Dustin and Denise Ferguson of Borger and Joyce Couch of Stinnett; great-grandparents, Sheldon and Loretta Scott of Borger, Rocky Ferguson, Sr. of Fritch, Myreta Reneau of Borger, and Val Ridlehuber of Stinnett, and Bonnie Thompson of Amarillo; uncles and aunts, Jared and Jamie Thompson of Pampa, Brendan Thompson of Borger, Brandon Day of Borger, Denise and Bill Martin of Center Point, TX, Eric and Jenny Couch of Borger, Frank and Kaylee Couch of Andrews, Kathy and Rick Maridith of Borger, Bonnie Couch of Stinnett, Andrea and Chris Horne of Stinnett, Gary Couch of Stinnett and Matt Couch of Stinnett.





