1/1
Kaydence Remington Mae Couch
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaydence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaydence Remington Mae Couch, 2 months old of Stinnett, entered Heaven on August 30, 2020 in Borger. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grace Church in Borger. Burial will be in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Kaydence was born June 19, 2020 in Borger to Greg Couch and Andrea White. Kaydence loved to be outside, she loved to be held and cuddled, loved to smile and be talked to, and loved to pull her daddy's beard and her mommie's hair. She loved when her brother and sister would feed her and love on her. Her smile could light up the darkest room.

Kaydence, your precious life was cut way too short. You are very loved by many. We will love and miss you a thousand lifetimes over, sweet dreams my love, till we meet again my beautiful baby girl.

Preceding her in death were her grandfathers James Thompson and Ralph Couch, grandmother Elizabeth Thompson, and great-grandfather Carrol Thompson, Cody and Myrtle Couch, Archie and Dorothy Hammons.

Surviving are her parents; brother, Brantley White and sister, Jameslynn both of Stinnett; grandparents, Dustin and Denise Ferguson of Borger and Joyce Couch of Stinnett; great-grandparents, Sheldon and Loretta Scott of Borger, Rocky Ferguson, Sr. of Fritch, Myreta Reneau of Borger, and Val Ridlehuber of Stinnett, and Bonnie Thompson of Amarillo; uncles and aunts, Jared and Jamie Thompson of Pampa, Brendan Thompson of Borger, Brandon Day of Borger, Denise and Bill Martin of Center Point, TX, Eric and Jenny Couch of Borger, Frank and Kaylee Couch of Andrews, Kathy and Rick Maridith of Borger, Bonnie Couch of Stinnett, Andrea and Chris Horne of Stinnett, Gary Couch of Stinnett and Matt Couch of Stinnett.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved