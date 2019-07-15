U. S. Veteran Keith Evans, of Stinnett, passed away at his home July 2, 2019.



He was born July 3, 1935 in Borger, Texas to Carl and Grace Evans.



Mr. Evans served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver and a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union and he attended the First Baptist Church, Stinnett.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Nell Evans (2001) and his parent.



Left behind to cherish his memory are 2 sons: Robin Evans and wife Karyn of Seymour, Indiana and Mark Evans and Lisa Barton of Stinnett; 2 nephews: Rodney Winter and wife Debbie of San Antonio, Texas and Butch Kliewer of Cordell, Oklahoma; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Stinnett Cemetery, Stinnett, Texas.



Mr. Evans will lie in state at Browns Chapel of the Fountains, Borger on Saturday, July 6 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM and Sunday, July 7 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM.



The family will welcome friends on Sunday at Brown Chapel of the Fountains, Borger from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.