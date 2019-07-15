Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
For more information about
Keith Evans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Evans


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Evans Obituary
U. S. Veteran Keith Evans, of Stinnett, passed away at his home July 2, 2019.

He was born July 3, 1935 in Borger, Texas to Carl and Grace Evans.

Mr. Evans served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver and a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union and he attended the First Baptist Church, Stinnett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Nell Evans (2001) and his parent.

Left behind to cherish his memory are 2 sons: Robin Evans and wife Karyn of Seymour, Indiana and Mark Evans and Lisa Barton of Stinnett; 2 nephews: Rodney Winter and wife Debbie of San Antonio, Texas and Butch Kliewer of Cordell, Oklahoma; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Stinnett Cemetery, Stinnett, Texas.

Mr. Evans will lie in state at Browns Chapel of the Fountains, Borger on Saturday, July 6 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM and Sunday, July 7 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

The family will welcome friends on Sunday at Brown Chapel of the Fountains, Borger from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now