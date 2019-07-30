|
Kendra Lynn Cox, 58 died July 27, 2019 in Borger. Memorial service will at 4pm August 1 in Borger at the Burgin Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Burke of White Deer United Methodist Church officiating .
Kendra was born to Kenneth and Alice Cox in Guymon Oklahoma on March 27, 1961. She lived most of her young years in Arnett, Ok. She later attended White Deer High School and graduated as Salutatorian from the class of 1979.
Kendra attended Frank Phillips Junior College and completed a Bachelor of Science degree from West Texas State University in 1985.
Kendra moved to Amarillo and began working for Amarillo Nursing Center. She loved working with the elderly and adult disabled. She later held employment with Health & Human Resources as a case worker and most recently worked at Craig Methodist as activities director for their residents.
Kendra is preceded in death by her beloved father, Kenneth Cox, brother, Randy Cox, and her longtime companion, Bob Owens.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Cox of Amarillo; brother, Keith Cox and wife Tamra of Borger; sister, Barbra Craig and husband Shawn of White Deer, two uncles, Terry Cox and Aunt Jan of White Deer, Jim Cox of Albuquerque and, Aunt Joyce Cox Dominguez of Albuquerque. Kendra never had any children of her own, but loved spending time with her 5 nieces, 2 nephews, and 5 great nephews and nieces.
Her family and friends will miss her wit, her fun sense of humor, and limitless knowledge of music and Hollywood trivia.
Memorials may be given to United Methodist Church, Box 835 White Deer, Texas 79097.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 31, 2019