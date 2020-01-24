|
|
Kendrick Kahili Freeman, Jr., was born May 28, 1996 in Amarillo, TX to Africia Moore and Kendrick Freeman, Sr. He was the first son to both parents. Kendrick graduated from Borger High School. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist church from an early age. He loved Christ and he loved people too. Kendrick is survived by his, parents; Africia Moore and Kendrick Freeman, Sr., stepmom (Heather Fessler), three brothers; eight sisters; two grandmothers and two grandfathers. Viewing will be held Friday, January 24th from 6PM-7:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr., Amarillo, TX, funeral will be held Saturday, January 25th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 118 S. Van Buren, Amarillo, TX, to view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 25, 2020