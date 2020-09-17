1/1
Mr Kenneth Allen Lorenz
1940 - 2020
Kenneth Allen Lorenz, 80, of Milton, Florida, passed away on August 28, 2020. Kenneth was born on June 14,1940 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Kenneth and Bernice Lorenz.

Kenneth's family moved to Texas when he was 3. He graduated from Stinnett High School in 1959. He married Barbara Jones (1942-2003) on December 19,1959. They were married 44 years and had 4 children. He was in the National Guard. In 1995, he retired from Phillips. Kenneth's greatest loves were his family, traveling and fishing.

Kenneth remarried on October 27, 2008 to Sherryll.

Survivors include his wife, Sherryll; 2 brothers, Bob (Belinda) and Ed (Linda) Lorenz; children, Kathi (Perry) Forrester, Ron Lorenz and Carol Lorenz; grandchildren, Micheal, Richelle, Ethan, Aaron, Cami, Sommer, Mandi, Jesse, Jason, Anna and 16 great grandkids.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; 2 brothers, Don and Richard Lorenz and a son, Michael.

A memorial service will be held Sept.19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Victory Baptist Church (600 Morse Ave) in Stinnett. Burial to follow at Stinnett Cemetery.


Published in Borger News Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
