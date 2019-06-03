



Kenneth Paul Brockett, age 64 of Stinnett Texas, passed away Friday, May 24th, 2019. Ken Brockett was born September 20th 1954 to Ralph and Illa Brockett in La Porte, Indiana. He was a licensed Ordained Minister through Independent Assemblies, he spent time counseling people and sharing Jesus with them where ever he went. He loved his wife, kids and family. He loved the mountains, hiking, being outdoors, visiting with people, & helping others. He enjoyed visits to Indiana to see his family and old stopping grounds. His jobs ranged from Farming and his own business in Hereford Texas, B&G Company up until 1992, he worked at McCloy Feed Yards, Wyatt Construction, Conoco Phillips, Counselor, Prison ministries. He was a jack of all trades! He was the owner of Mr. Treats in Borger Texas since 2012.



Ken married Sylvia Lynn Gee on December 10th 1977 in Denver Colorado. They had three children. He moved to Texas in 1979 and has lived in the Texas Panhandle surrounding towns, Hereford, Pringle and Stinnett, Texas.



He was proceeded in death by his Father Ralph Brockett, Mother Illa Brockett, & Brother Dale Brockett all of Indiana.



Ken is survived by his wife, Sylvia Brockett of Stinnett; his three children, Adrainne Brockett of Stinnett, Rosalee Ceniceros and husband Erik of Dumas and Uriah Brockett of Stinnett; sister, Judy Brockett of La Porte; brother, Neil Brockett & wife Laura of Valparaiso, Indiana; brother, Mark Brocket & wife Barbara of Dubuque, Iowa; sister, Cheryl Beehler & husband Louis of Mishawaka, Indiana; 3 grandchildren, Joshua, R.J. & Elijah Ceniceros of Dumas; and 13 nephews and nieces.



Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home.