Kevin Louis Hudgins, Sr., 41, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held 2 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Elisha Williams officiating. Graveside services will be held in Ector County Cemetery in Odessa, Texas at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, those services will be conducted by Jackie Warren Funeral Home in Midland .
Kevin was born November 13, 1978 in Odessa, Texas to Kenchlo Hudgins, Jr. and Rita Dancer Hudgins. He was employed at Sonic Drive-In. Kevin enjoyed playing his x-box, watching cooking shows on television, the Dallas Cowboys and classic cars. Known by his family as the culinary king, they often called him for cooking advice. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his children and family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Tribble.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Louis Hudgins, Jr. of Borger, Devontae Lewis of Houston, Christopher Hudgins of Houston; daughters, Aumbrea Williams of Houston, Autavia Hudgins of Houston, Sophie Hudgins of Borger, Chloe Hudgins of Borger, Hallei Marquez of Borger; grandchildren, Ne'Vaeh Mclemore, Brooklyn Lewis, Aiden Lewis; girlfriend, Kandi Kemp of Borger; father, Kenchlo Hudgins, Jr. of Lenexa, Kansas; brother, Taurean Hudgins and LaToya Henderson of Frisco; sisters, Ginger Williams and husband Elisha of Lenexa, Kansas, Trevina Robinson of Denver; nieces, Jasmine D. Roberson, Trysten A. DeBose, Daisey Davalos, Ta'Naisa Hudgins; nephews, Garrett P. Edwards, Taurean "TJ" Hudgins, Jr., Xzavier Hudgins; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 24, 2020