LaJoy McDougle


1937 - 2019
LaJoy McDougle Obituary
LaJoy McDougle, 82, passed away August 6, 2019 in Borger. She was born July 9, 1937 in Borger to Charlie and Ruth McDougle. She graduated BHS in 1955 and moved to Oklahoma City in 1959. La Joy owned her own accounting firm and then joined Cole Reid P.C. in 1990, retiring in 2007. She then moved back to Borger in 2009.

LaJoy is survived by a brother, J.B. McDougle, sisters Peggy Hamilton, Cloyce Gibbons, Beverly Navarrette and Nancy Arnall.

Her cremation is entrusted to Burgin Funeral Home and no services are planned.
Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
