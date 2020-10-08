1/1
Lana Faye Shelton
1948 - 2020
Lana Faye Shelton, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Mr. Jake Minton officiating.

Lana was born, a leap year baby, on February 29, 1948 in Olney, Texas to Thomas Edwin Denham and Jimmie Lee McCarson Denham. Her favorite hobbie was taking care of Katy Rose. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, dancing, listening to Elvis and watching the Hallmark Channel. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Eddie Mac Denham.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Shelton and wife Doneen Crews of Issaquah, Washington; son, Del Shelton of Dumas; her beloved yorkie, Katy Rose; grandchildren, Trevor Crews, Lane Shelton and wife Chaylee, Seth Shelton; a great grandson, Carter, due to arrive in December; sisters, Barbie Estes of Edmond, Oklahoma, Debbie Price

Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
