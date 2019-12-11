Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gean Nelson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Gean Nelson Obituary
Larry Gene Nelson, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Graveside services will be held 11 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.

Larry was born July 26, 1951 in Borger to Billy Joe Nelson and Beula Bell Nelson. He graduated from Sanford Fritch High School on May 26, 1971. Larry enjoyed playing dominos and cards and riding in his lime green river buggy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Billy Dean Nelson.

Survivors include his sister, Diana Lynn Martin of Fritch; niece, Billie Nelson; nephew, Christopher Nelson; great nephew, Andrew; great niece, Ivy; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -