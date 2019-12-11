|
|
Larry Gene Nelson, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be held 11 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.
Larry was born July 26, 1951 in Borger to Billy Joe Nelson and Beula Bell Nelson. He graduated from Sanford Fritch High School on May 26, 1971. Larry enjoyed playing dominos and cards and riding in his lime green river buggy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Billy Dean Nelson.
Survivors include his sister, Diana Lynn Martin of Fritch; niece, Billie Nelson; nephew, Christopher Nelson; great nephew, Andrew; great niece, Ivy; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 12, 2019