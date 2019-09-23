|
Bro. Larry L. Richardson, 71, of Amarillo, went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 20, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday at Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541 with Bro. Bob Miller officiating. Burial will be Claude Cemetery at 12:00 pm Wednesday at Claude Cemetery. Larry was born May 11, 1948 in Pampa, Texas to Leroy and Melvina Richardson. He completed grammar school at Spring Creek School, and graduated from Borger High School in 1966. He earned an associate degree at Amarillo College. He also graduated from Local Sheet Metal Union 49 as a licensed journeyman, and worked for several companies. Larry was baptized at the age of nine at Hale Baptist Church. He married the love of his life, LeeNet Smotherman in 1968 in Borger. He became licensed to preach in 1977 at Calvary Baptist Church in Canyon. He was ordained as a Baptist preacher at Rockwell Road Baptist Church by Dr. J.C. Traweek in 1985, and attended classes at Amarillo Baptist Bible Chair. Larry was devoted to God's work, and started Bethel Baptist Church in Canyon. He later preached at Palisades Baptist Church in Amarillo for many years. Larry was a bi-vocational pastor and also worked as a correctional officer at Neal-Clements prison in Amarillo. Larry was a member of Crossroads Country Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Caroline Collins; and nephews and nieces. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, LeeNet Richardson; five sons, Matt Richardson of Longview, Clint Richardson and wife Sandra of Canyon, Kurt Richardson of Ft. Worth and his girlfriend Miranda Saiz of Amarillo, Keith Eddy and wife Julie Ann of St. Louis, MO, and Kelly Eddy of Beaumont; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. The family suggests memorials may be made to Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541, Amarillo, TX 79118.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 24, 2019