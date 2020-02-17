Home

Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Laura Carrick
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Childress Cemetery Chapel
Childress, TX
Laura Carrick


1929 - 2020
Laura Carrick Obituary

Surrounded by her loving family, Laura Carrick, of Fritch, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation, Borger.

Laura was born December 22, 1929 in McLean, TX to Lottie Miller and Ples V.N. Rhea. Laura married Raymond Carrick on November 27, 1950 in Clovis, NM and together, celebrated 65 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 2015. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Borger, and was loved by all who knew her. Also preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers, Roger Rhea and Owen Rhea; and a sister, Una Lee Roach.

Left to cherish her memory are a son, Dan Carrick and wife Barbara of Uvalde, TX; a daughter, Nancy McNutt and husband Wayland of Fritch, TX; a sister, Mary Charlene Murdock and husband Joe of Athol, ID; sister-in-law, Rosemary Rhea of Auburn, CA; 6 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Childress Cemetery Chapel, Childress, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Borger, Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
