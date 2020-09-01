1/1
Mrs Laura Pauline Adams
1941 - 2020
Laura Pauline Adams, 79, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on August 28, 2020. She entered this world on March 31, 1941 in Grassland, TX, born to Lucius and Mary (Cooper) Enloe. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Eternal Light Church, with Pastor Stephen Hanscom of Divine Life Church in Bethany, OK officiating. Burial will follow at Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Pauline married William E. Adams (Pastor Willy) March 2, 1958 in Slaton, Texas. She loved her family and being a pastor's wife. Her ministry was her family and assisting her husband in his ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leo Enloe.

Pauline is survived by her husband of sixty-two years Pastor Willy Adams, her two sons Leslie Dean Adams and his wife Pon of Del Rio, TX and Jerry Lynn Adams and his wife Lisa of Colville, WA, her daughter Jeannette Hanscom and her husband Pastor Stephen of Bethany, OK, her five brothers Danny Enloe of Carlsbad, NM, Arthur Enloe of Slaton, Charles Enloe of Carlsbad, NM, Leon Enloe of Slaton and Tim Enloe of Austin and her loving grandchildren Havilah Dieterle, Elizabeth Adams, Kalos Adams, Derek Adams, Patrick Hanscom, Noah Hanscom and Jonah Hanscom and her great granddaughter Lily Mae Richardson

Published in Borger News Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
