Leah Michelle Graves, 37, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church of Fritch. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home in Fritch.
Leah was born August 26, 1981 in Borger to Guy "Joe" Alonzo Graves and Ruby Jean Campbell. She enjoyed painting and making jewelry.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Graves and her mother, Ruby Warren.
Survivors include her daughters, Ruby Sponseller of Borger, Tuesday Tanner of Fritch; sister, Monique Graves of Decatur, Texas; and grandparents, Duane and Patty Campbell of Rusk, Texas.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 6, 2019