Lee Rawlins, Jr., 73, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm in Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Glosson officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. In lieu of flowers please honor his memory with a gift to a charity of choice.
Lee was born February 16, 1947 in Borger to Lee Rawlins and Maude Brown Rawlins. He married Charlene Viner on December 27, 1967. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping in fact he really enjoyed anything that included being outdoors. He was a very talented working with wood and metal, and even making knives. Nothing brought more joy to his life than being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sanford, Carl, Don; and sister, Leona Cowan.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene of Fritch; sons, Troy Rawlins and Dana of Fritch, Brian Rawlins and April of Fritch, John Rawlins of Fritch; grandchildren, Ashlee Woodfin and husband Asa, Derrick Rawlins; great grandchildren, Easton, Brantlee, Grant; brother, Bulldog Rawlins and wife Polly of Fritch; sister, Della Viner and husband Frank of Fritch; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.