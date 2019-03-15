|
|
Lela Mae Cook, 78 of Borger went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Borger. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel.
Lela was born September 26, 1940 in Borger to Glen Edward Elliott Sr. and Janie Elizabeth(Clemmons) Elliott. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved to read, needle point, crochet and make quilts. She was a office manager for Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors until retiring.
Preceding her in death was her parents, husband Earl, brothers Glen and Billy, and a great nephew Eric Stone.
Surviving are a nephew Jerry Elliott and wife Leiann of Fritch. Niece Tammie Stone of Borger and numerous other family members.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 15, 2019