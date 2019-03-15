Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Minton Memorial Chapel
Lela Mae Cook


1940 - 2019
Lela Mae Cook Obituary
Lela Mae Cook, 78 of Borger went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Borger. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel.
Lela was born September 26, 1940 in Borger to Glen Edward Elliott Sr. and Janie Elizabeth(Clemmons) Elliott. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved to read, needle point, crochet and make quilts. She was a office manager for Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors until retiring.
Preceding her in death was her parents, husband Earl, brothers Glen and Billy, and a great nephew Eric Stone.
Surviving are a nephew Jerry Elliott and wife Leiann of Fritch. Niece Tammie Stone of Borger and numerous other family members.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
