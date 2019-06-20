Leona Walters, age 98, of Borger, Texas formerly of Hays passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation in Borger. She was born December 21, 1920 in Victoria, Kansas to Anthony and Catherine "Katie" (Wiesner) Lang. She married Ernest Walters on April 27, 1948 in Victoria. He preceded her in death March 29, 1956.

Leona had worked at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays, St. Anthony Hospital and the Hays Area Children's Center. Prior to moving to Texas, she was a member of St. Joseph's Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Dianne (Jerry) Wiedeman of Hays, Linda (Rusty) McDowell of Plainville and Janet (Mike) Slaton of Fritch, Texas; a brother, George Lang of Hays; three sisters-in-Law, Melinda Lang of Hays, Dorothy Lang of Catharine and Bertha Lang of Hays; five grandchildren, Tammy (Bill) Wierman of Hays, Shannon (Emily) Wiedeman of Wadsworth, Ohio, Lance Wiedeman of Kansas City, Missouri, Bryce McDowell of Plainville, Brock (Jill) McDowell of Plainville; a step grandson, Stuart McDowell of Mulvane, Kansas; 10 great grandchildren, Travis Wierman, Shane, Ella, Evangeline, and Sawyer Wiedeman, Bradyn, Brynlee, Mason and Caden McDowell and Jaxon McDowell; two great stepdaughters, Brooke McDowell and boyfriend, Jon and kids Cooper and Thea and Mercedes McDowell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son; a sister, Olivia Pfannenstiel and husband Edward; four brothers, Clarence, Isadore, Anthony and Ralph and a sister-in-law, Lenora Lang.

Funeral services will be 10 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hays. Burial will follow in the St. Severin Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday 5 PM – 8 PM with a combined parish vigil and rosary service at 7 PM and Monday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph's Church or Masses

Condolences may be left on Leona's tribute page at ww.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at [email protected] Published in Borger News Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary