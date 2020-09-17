Leroy Pendleton died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home in Amarillo. A private family service was held at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.

Born on November 4, 1927 to Belva Lavon Pendleton in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, LeRoy Dean Pendleton, had an adventurous childhood which landed him in 12 different schools by the time he graduated high school. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan. Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Edwina Nix, in Carnegie, Oklahoma and they were married on Jan. 10th, 1950. They had 3 children: Patty in 1952, Kent in 1954 and Pam in 1956. Because of his own school career, he was determined that his own children would BEGIN and GRADUATE at the same school in the same town which was in Phillips, Texas. He also made sure that they all had college educations. After the youngest graduated, he accepted a promotion with his job which took LeRoy and Edwina to Laverne, Oklahoma to finish his 32 years of employment with Phillips 66 Co.

After retiring, they returned to Borger, Texas and bought a home in which they resided for the next 35 years. They also purchased a camper and a brand new CHEVY truck (because we all know that Chevrolet is the very best!) They traveled all over the U.S. stopping at as many places to fish as possible. They also used it when they went to show support at their Grandkids' many sporting and musical events.

Other hobbies besides fishing at Lake Meredith that LeRoy enjoyed were golfing and swimming. He joined the Borger Community Activity Center where he accumulated over 3250 miles worth of laps over the next 3 decades. At the age of 91, "they" decided that it might be time to stop.

LOYAL, HONEST, COURTEOUS, THRIFTY, PATRIOTIC, PROMPT, A LIFE –LONG-LEARNER, QUICK WITTED, AND DEVOTED are only a few of the attributes which could be used to describe him.

He was loyal to his friends, his neighbors, his church, his Sunday School class, his country, and his co-workers...Always willing to lend a helping hand. But, especially he was LOYAL to his family.

He was as "honest as the day is long." If a clerk gave him too much change, he would promptly go back in to return it and set things straight. He would give his honest opinion when asked, but refrained from giving unwarranted advice. He lived by the saying, "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." He was a man of few words, but when he did speak, everyone listened.

He never missed an opportunity to tell doctors, nurses, store clerks, lawn mowers, AC repairmen and anyone else who helped him how much he appreciated it. Even his family was always aware of his gratitude. He'd say "thank YA" for all the many things done for him.

To say he was "thrifty or frugal" is an understatement. If something needed "fixed" – he was Mr. Fixit- all he needed was a roll of black tape and some bailing wire. ; ) But, because of his cautious spending habits, he and his wife have been able to live many, many, many years of retirement very comfortably... He didn't believe in being indebted or paying bills late. He was still signing checks to pay bills on the night before he passed. AND he truly enjoyed getting those Senior Citizen discounts.

He and Mother NEVER missed voting for an election; local, state or national. Even inclement weather would NOT keep them away! They believe voting is a privilege, as well as, a responsibility. He held very conservative views, but never tried to impose those views on others.

PROMPT- HE WAS!…which to him meant at least 15 minutes early before any appointment or just about any occasion. He felt it was important to not keep others waiting…And he probably NEVER did.

He was always an avid reader. Daily newspapers, Readers Digest, TV Guide were always by his chair or on his night stand. In his later years, he enjoyed a good joke book instead of the novels he had previously read. This love of learning was definitely instilled in his children through his example.

All who knew him would agree that he was "quick-witted" and had great (but dry) sense of humor. He was still cracking jokes last Friday afternoon. And is probably causing many to laugh up in Heaven today.

BUT, more than any of the above mentioned qualities, LeRoy Dean Pendleton was DEVOTED!

A Devoted Son- he made sure that his Mother was well taken care of until she passed at the age of 96.

A Devoted Grand-DAD/Gran-Dan, and great-grandfather to his grandchildren…Supporting them and being proud of their many accomplishments. He enjoyed looking at the numerous pictures sent through email of their events. (Although he would never admit that the "computer" was anything that he wanted to mess with).

A Devoted Dad to his daughters throughout the years in every way possible. He could not possibly have been a more PERFECT DADDY.

And above all else, he was the most DEVOTED husband to his wife for over 70 years. Throughout the ups and downs, good times and bad, illnesses and injuries, He was devoted to making their married life together the best it could be. And his wife has likewise been devoted to him every day 24/7…preparing his food, making sure he took his medications and that he followed the directions, cleaning up after him, massaging and rubbing lotion on his feet every night before putting him to bed. It is unimaginable and inspirational that anyone, especially his 90 year old wife, has been able to take care of him around the clock for these past few years.

He was perfectly content to stay in their home in Borger "until the end" (his words), but wanted to make sure "Momma" was close to his "girls" and his sons-in-laws so that they could look after her. He was pleased with their new home Amarillo and happy that she had gotten it "all fixed up" just like she wanted. He was a trooper!!!

It was such a blessing that his loving family was gathered around him in his final hours as he went to be the Lord.

God definitely knew what he was doing when he joined these 2 together as husband and wife 70 years ago...for better or worse, richer or poorer, in sickness and in health…







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store