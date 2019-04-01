Les Hargis, 78, of Amarillo died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Les was born March 10, 1941, in Shidler, OK to Bill and Maurice Hargis. He graduated with a BA from Texas Tech University. Les was a State Farm Insurance agent for fifty years.



Les was a Texas Tech and Green Bay Packers fan. He liked to fish and especially enjoyed his fishing trips in Alaska. He loved old cars and enjoyed going to antique car auctions. Les also enjoyed playing cards with friends at Brookdale.



Les served as regional director of the local Little League, and regional officer of the Optimist Club. He was president of the Borger Bulldog Booster Club and loved planning the Class of 1959 Borger high school reunions. He also served on the board of directors for Borger Youth Center, Fritch Bank, and served as city councilman.



The family would like to especially thank Tami Brown and Charlotte Farmer for overseeing his office.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maurice Hargis; and a son, Greg Hargis.



Survivors include his wife, Deanna Hargis; a daughter, Whitney Geerdes and husband David; a son, Barry Hargis; and grandsons, Matthew Schmitto and wife Melanie, Nicholas Schmitto, Brandon Hargis, and Brett Hargis.



The family suggests memorials be to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, NY, NY 10017.