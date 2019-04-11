Home

Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st P.O. Box 5313
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Leslie Loveless
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Leslie Renell Loveless
Leslie Renell Loveless, of Amarillo, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

She was born September 24, 1969 in Amarillo to Marlin Guy and Mary Sue (Davis) Brandvik.

Leslie loved to ride her Harley and dune buggies. She would travel to Waynoka, Oklahoma, with her family, to ride the sand dunes.

She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Addison Faith Loveless.

Her survivors include: 2 daughters: Kiersten Payne and husband Austin of Borger and Kenley Elliott and husband Billy of Sunray; 2 sons: Kolten Loveless and wife Andrea of White Deer and Kelby Loveless of White Deer; 2 sisters: Stacey Brown and husband Colby of Perryton and Stephanie Davis and husband Kacy of White Deer; a brother Mike Brandvik and wife Brandye of Panhandle; her parents, Sue and Guy Brandvik of Borger and 6 grandchildren: Kadye, Lexi, Liam, Anneliese, Brylee and Auslynn.

Services will be held, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st , Borger. Care Pastor Bobby Bridges will officiate.

The family will welcome friends Friday, April 12 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
