Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Dean Murray


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lester Dean Murray Obituary
Lester Dean Murray, 94, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Madison, Texas. He was born
May 25, 1925 in Avard, Oklahoma, the son of Lester P. Murray and Rose (Sims) Murray.

Dean attended Avard Elementary School and graduated from Avard High School. He
worked most of his life for the Santa Fe Railroad (now BNI) as a switchman and later
yardmaster. He loved playing golf and fishing.

He was married to Betty Jean Gatz and lived many happy years in Borger, Texas
and Topeka, Kansas. The last years were in Madison, Texas by their son and
daughter-in-law, Nick and Alberta and family: Ben Murray, Elise and Alton; Scott and Brittany Murray, Adalynn
and Brett.

Dean was proceeded in death by his wife Betty in 2015. He is survived by his sons Nick and
Rick and his family, Alicia; Erin and Mark Fisk, Brayden and Andrew;
Matthew and Kelly Murray, Madison, Jacob and Brooklyn; David and Kerry Murray, Emma and
Dane.

He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Oakes and sister-in-law Louise Murray. His brother, Bob
and sister, Wanda preceded him in death.

Dean lived a full life and will be missed.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.