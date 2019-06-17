|
Lester Dean Murray, 94, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Madison, Texas. He was born
May 25, 1925 in Avard, Oklahoma, the son of Lester P. Murray and Rose (Sims) Murray.
Dean attended Avard Elementary School and graduated from Avard High School. He
worked most of his life for the Santa Fe Railroad (now BNI) as a switchman and later
yardmaster. He loved playing golf and fishing.
He was married to Betty Jean Gatz and lived many happy years in Borger, Texas
and Topeka, Kansas. The last years were in Madison, Texas by their son and
daughter-in-law, Nick and Alberta and family: Ben Murray, Elise and Alton; Scott and Brittany Murray, Adalynn
and Brett.
Dean was proceeded in death by his wife Betty in 2015. He is survived by his sons Nick and
Rick and his family, Alicia; Erin and Mark Fisk, Brayden and Andrew;
Matthew and Kelly Murray, Madison, Jacob and Brooklyn; David and Kerry Murray, Emma and
Dane.
He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Oakes and sister-in-law Louise Murray. His brother, Bob
and sister, Wanda preceded him in death.
Dean lived a full life and will be missed.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 16, 2019