Lester Dean Murray, 94, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Madison, Texas. He was born

May 25, 1925 in Avard, Oklahoma, the son of Lester P. Murray and Rose (Sims) Murray.



Dean attended Avard Elementary School and graduated from Avard High School. He

worked most of his life for the Santa Fe Railroad (now BNI) as a switchman and later

yardmaster. He loved playing golf and fishing.



He was married to Betty Jean Gatz and lived many happy years in Borger, Texas

and Topeka, Kansas. The last years were in Madison, Texas by their son and

daughter-in-law, Nick and Alberta and family: Ben Murray, Elise and Alton; Scott and Brittany Murray, Adalynn

and Brett.



Dean was proceeded in death by his wife Betty in 2015. He is survived by his sons Nick and

Rick and his family, Alicia; Erin and Mark Fisk, Brayden and Andrew;

Matthew and Kelly Murray, Madison, Jacob and Brooklyn; David and Kerry Murray, Emma and

Dane.



He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Oakes and sister-in-law Louise Murray. His brother, Bob

and sister, Wanda preceded him in death.



Dean lived a full life and will be missed. Published in Borger News Herald on June 16, 2019