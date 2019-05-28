|
|
Lila Ruth Nugent, 67 of Borger died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Borger.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Ridling officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Lila was born September 28, 1951 in Mountainair, NM to James " Charlie" Wyman and Ruth E. (Carpenter) Wyman. She worked in admissions in hospitals. She married Robert Nugent August 17, 1973 . She loved her kids and grandkids. She decorated the woodwork her husband did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers Jimmy, Terry and Johnny.
Surviving is a son Jerry Don Nugent and wife Candace of Indiana. Daughter Beverly Wilson and husband James of Borger. Eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's, 322 N. Lauderdale Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Borger News Herald on May 9, 2019