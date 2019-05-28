Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Nugent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Ruth Nugent


1951 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers
Lila Ruth Nugent In Memoriam
Lila Ruth Nugent, 67 of Borger died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Borger.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Ridling officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Lila was born September 28, 1951 in Mountainair, NM to James " Charlie" Wyman and Ruth E. (Carpenter) Wyman. She worked in admissions in hospitals. She married Robert Nugent August 17, 1973 . She loved her kids and grandkids. She decorated the woodwork her husband did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers Jimmy, Terry and Johnny.
Surviving is a son Jerry Don Nugent and wife Candace of Indiana. Daughter Beverly Wilson and husband James of Borger. Eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's, 322 N. Lauderdale Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Borger News Herald on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.