Linda Carr
1946 - 2020
Linda Carr, 74. Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on September 13, 2020 in Amarillo. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Glosson of Fritch First Assembly of God officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.

She was born September 10, 1946 in Quanah, TX to Henry Morris and Lona Agnes Morrow Morris. She was a CNA and worked in the Hospice Industry. She loved spending time with her family and friends.She enjoyed being active in church, singing on the worship team and being involved in Women's Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Marvin Carr.

Linda is survived by her son Dub Henson and his wife Duffy of Fritch, her two daughters Angela Fisher and her husband Adam of Quanah and Misty Bible and her husband Tom of Fritch, five grandchildren Skyler, Tristen, Caitlin, Hannah and Savanna.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to quarantine of some family members.

Due to Covid 19 we ask you wear masks and observe social distancing. Linda will lie in state at the Fritch funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Please consider leaving a note of condolence on the website.

For those of you that would prefer to show your support for the family, and not be in a crowd, we will have the graveside service broadcast on FM radio inside the cemetery. The graveside service will also be recorded and you will be able to watch it on our website mintonchatwell.com.

Published in Borger News Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
