Linda Kay Janeway passed away, at 78, during surgery July 3, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. in Amarillo, Texas.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Borger, Texas, with Pastor Charlie Morgan officiating.



Linda was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Clarence and Beulah (Williams) Hull on May 16, 1942. She attended school in Carnegie until her sophomore year when her family moved to Borger. She graduated from Borger High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Draughs Business School in Amarillo. Upon completion, Linda was hired by J. M. Huber where she met Geraldine "Mary" Janeway which led to her son Joe Lynn Janeway's 58-year romance with Linda Kay.



After they married in August 1962, Linda continued to work for J.M. Huber until the birth of Kaye Lyn (Janeway) Dillow in December 1965. That same month, Joe opened the Southwest Insurance Agency. Linda opted to stay and "keep the kids" until Kaye and Eddie Joe Janeway, who came along in January 1969, started school. Eddie said his mom was great at listening with an open mind and advise.



She then joined her husband at the Agency "keeping the books". She saw that Kaye and Eddie learned good work habits by earning a "pay check". In 1984 Linda went to work for COMICO/Agrium in then retired in 2007 from the human resources department.



Throughout the years, Linda was involved with several organizations. She was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary and served at First Baptist Church Borger, working in many Vacation Bible Schools and teaching GA's. For many years, Linda loved serving in the nursery. Snuggling babies and sharing her joy in Christ all at the same time.



Joe and Linda's two children each married; Kaye to Don E. Dillow in 1986 and Eddie to Kristina Waterstraat in 1989. Linda cherished each of her grandchildren, Mikal Janeway, Laura Dillow Valdez



and Amanda Dillow Blasingame, as well as her great-grandsons, Oliver Finley Valdez and Hayden Mikal Janeway.



Linda Kay Janeway was proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beulah Hull and



her parents- in-law, Orren and Mary Janeway, all of Borger Texas.



She is survived by her husband, Joe Lynn Janeway, of Borger, TX, two children, Kaye and Don Dillow of Guymon, Oklahoma and Eddie and Kristina Janeway of Lubbock, TX, her grandchildren, Laura & Luke Valdez of Severance, CO, Mikal and Ashley Janeway of Littlefield, TX and Amanda and Stratton Blasingame of Guymon, OK and two great-grandchildren, Oliver Valdez and Hayden Janeway.



Linda's Memorial Service will be followed by a reception at the First Baptist Church of Borger, Texas. Rev Charlie Morgan, her pastor, will preside. Linda's ashes will be interred at Carnegie, Oklahoma at a future date.



Memorials may be given to Gideons International Box 5800 Borger, Tx 79008 or



First Baptist Church Box 470 Borger, Texas 79008.





