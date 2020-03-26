Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Linda Mae Kuroki


1940 - 2020
Linda Mae Kuroki Obituary
Linda Mae Kuroki, 79, of Borger, passed away March 20, 2020 in Dallas, TX with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Robert and Opha Wilson, May 7, 1940 in Wellington, TX. Linda graduated from Borger High School in 1958. She married the late Richard Savage in 1958. Linda married Claude Kuroki in November, 1980 and they resided in Borger the remainder of their years.

Linda was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company as an Export Customer Service Representative until her retirement in 2000. She attended New Life Church in Borger and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years. She held many offices during that time, but she expecially loved baking and delivering cakes to the parents of her sorority sisters, affectionately known as the "VIP's" – Very Important Parents.

Linda loved her family and friends, music, entertaining and gardening.

She is survived by her daughters, Mishelle Burks and her husband Brad of Denton, TX and Juli Savage Carradine and her husband Jay of Lake Dallas, TX. Linda was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren Zac Anderson, Matt Burks, Jake Hutson, Katie Burks, Ryan Burks, and Richie Crawford. Linda was predeceased by her husband Claude in November, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger at a date to be determined.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
