On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Lisa Jill Elliott, 53, of Fritch, Texas was welcomed into her heavenly home.



Jill was born October 21, 1966 in Guymon, Oklahoma to James Oscar Elliott and Eleanor Allen Elliott. Jill was compassionate and kind hearted. She worked on area ranches and feedlots prior to driving a school bus. She loved children and parents commented that she was great with students on the school bus. They respected and admired her. Jill enjoyed fishing and horseback riding and won various awards in the arena. However nothing brought more joy to her life than her family, especially her nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father, James Oscar Elliott.



Survivors include her mother, Ellen Stephens and husband Coy of Fritch; brothers, Creed Stephens and wife Kyra of Fritch, James Oscar Elliott, Jr. and wife Camelia of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, Rob Parker and wife Darlene of Jackson, Tennessee; sister, Jan Elliott and Brian Sparks of Fritch; nieces and nephews, Tayla Stephens, Christopher Stephens both of Fritch, Malachi Elliott and wife Beth of Austin, Texas, Faith Brantley and husband Jim of Durango, Colorado; great niece and nephew, Samuel Elliott, JoAnna Elliott; beloved dog, Ellie; and two cats, Bones and Mimi.



Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to organizations that benefit underprivileged children or to Fritch Connect Community Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store