Lonnie Wayne Snider, 83, of Fritch went to be with his creator on September 20, 2019 at his home in Fritch.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home in Fritch.
Lonnie was born on December 23, 1935 in Erick, Oklahoma to Elbert and Ester Snider. He was raised in Sanford, Texas, graduating from Phillips High School in 1954 where he played football for the Phillips Blackhawks under Coach Chesty Walker. Sixty three years ago, on May 26, 1956 Lonnie and Dora Lou Vann were married at Haile Baptist Church in Spring Creek. Lonnie worked for Phillips Petroleum in Borger and Grants, New Mexico until 1963 when he returned to Fritch to operate the Phillips 66 service station. In 1971 Lonnie began working for J.M. Huber as a welding supervisor. He retired in 2012 from Conner Industries. Lonnie was active in Fritch serving as a city councilman, helped form the Jaycees, and drove the ambulance for Fritch's Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Lonnie's biggest passion was playing golf. He began playing in 1958 on the sand greens of the old Fritch course. Later he became a member of the Huber Golf Course. During his long golfing career he mentored numerous young golfers and was able to achieve 3 hole-in-ones.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, brother J.W., and great-grandson Caden Hampton.
He is survived by his wife, Dora Lou of Fritch; daughter Debra Lynn of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; son, Lee Wayne and wife, Tina of Cypress, Texas; daughter Cynthia Ann Barber and husband, Rod of Fritch; adopted daughter Donna Moore of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hinders and husband, Cody of Borger, Christopher Snider and wife, Debbie of Houston, Texas and Jordan Snider of Eugene, Oregon; three great-grandchildren, Coleson Hampton, Elise Hinders and Marshall Hinders; brothers, Billy Joe Snider of Decatur, Texas, Winford Snider of Lake Tawakon, Texas, and Gary Lyn Snider of Amarillo; and special friend, Donna Moore.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 24, 2019