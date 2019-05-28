Lottie Virginia Oliver Holaday, 98, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mary Allen Oliver Family Cemetery. Lottie was born May 12, 1921 in Three Forks, Texas, the oldest child of William Love Oliver & Lottie Virginia Birdwell Oliver. She graduated from Belton High School in 1938, and earned her Bachelor's in Home Economics at Mary Hardin Baylor College in 1943. Lottie moved to Borger, Texas, where she resided for 58 years. While employed as a chemist for Phillips Petroleum, she met and then married co-worker Adolph Martin Holaday, Jr on May 7, 1945.

Lottie enjoyed teaching first graders at Bunavista Elementary, and spent 13 years as a Girl Scout leader, participating in hikes and camping trips. A history lover, Lottie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She used her talents for baking and cooking to help many with special diets. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and made Christmas ornaments to represent her Christ. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Borger, Texas.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. William L. Oliver, sister Eunice Bethenia, husband A. M. Holaday, Jr., daughter Merry Lou Holaday Davis and granddaughter, Nadia Oskouipour.

Surviving children include Virginia Gay Holaday Oskouipour of Austin, Texas, the Rev. Dr. Robert William Holaday of Littlefield, Texas, and Joy Marie Holaday Ryan of Colorado. Other living descendants include four grandsons: Jesse Davis, Nickou Oskoui, Ian Ryan, & Max Ryan. Lottie left six granddaughters: Ginger Davis Stowe, Parysa Oskouipour, Lydia Grace Ryan, Eavia Ryan, Charlotte (Lottie) Ryan, and Orly Ryan. In addition, Lottie had four great grand- sons: Sean Stowe, Shane Davis, Parker Oskoui and Hudson Oskoui, and three great granddaugh- ters: Laura Stowe, Katie Stowe, and Sterling Da- vis.

Lottie is survived by her brother, Augustus Clayton Oliver, and sister, Eavia Marie Oliver Murphy. She leaves several nephews: Gus Oliver Jr., John W. Murphy, and Gary Holaday. Nieces include Susan Oliver, Vivian Murphy, Patti Hurt and Debhra Holaday. Also dear to Lottie is Gwen Holmes Ewanowski of Amarillo, Texas. Finally, she left several cousins in the area, including Jack Oliver and his daughter, Dr. Sandra Oliver. Published in Borger News Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2019