Lula Earline Schroeder
1931 - 2020
Lula Earline Schroeder, 88 of Borger died on June 6, 2020 in Borger.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Earline was born November 2, 1931 in Garza County, Texas to Earl and Annie Walters. She married Howard Jackson Schroeder in 1951 at Borger. She was a BBQ cook at Sutphen's for many years. She loved to crochet, make rag rugs, gamble, cook and play bingo.

Preceding her in death is her parents, husband and son Walter "Jackie" Schroeder.

Surviving is her sons Tommy Harwell and wife Rene of Cleburne, TX ; David Schroeder and wife Nickie of Borger ; Glenn Schroeder and wife Cathi of Brownwood, TX ; Mike Schroeder of Amarillo and Gary Schroeder and wife Barbie of Borger. Daughter Anna Burks of Borger. 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.


Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
