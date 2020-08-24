1/1
Mandy Dawn Hernandez
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mandy Dawn Hernandez, 43, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Fritch. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Mandy was born July 22, 1977 in Pampa, Texas to Danny Courtney and Bobbie Gay Murley Courtney. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fritch and worked as a secretary there. Mandy graduated from Borger High School in 1995, Frank Phillips, Paris Junior College and the University of Phoenix. She had a big heart that allowed her to serve as a Director of Borger Community Theater, Director of the Food Pantry at her church, delivering food to the less fortunate and was a Top of Texas Pageant Coach. Mandy enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and her beloved canine companion, Babe Lucille.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Courtney.

Survivors include her daughters, Kelci Courtney of Borger, Jaiton Hernandez of Amarillo; one granddaughter, Zaylee Howell; father, Danny Courtney of Borger; brother, David Courtney of Pampa; sister, Kristi Harms and husband Greg of Borger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
--

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved