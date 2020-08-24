Mandy Dawn Hernandez, 43, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Fritch. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Mandy was born July 22, 1977 in Pampa, Texas to Danny Courtney and Bobbie Gay Murley Courtney. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fritch and worked as a secretary there. Mandy graduated from Borger High School in 1995, Frank Phillips, Paris Junior College and the University of Phoenix. She had a big heart that allowed her to serve as a Director of Borger Community Theater, Director of the Food Pantry at her church, delivering food to the less fortunate and was a Top of Texas Pageant Coach. Mandy enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and her beloved canine companion, Babe Lucille.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Courtney.



Survivors include her daughters, Kelci Courtney of Borger, Jaiton Hernandez of Amarillo; one granddaughter, Zaylee Howell; father, Danny Courtney of Borger; brother, David Courtney of Pampa; sister, Kristi Harms and husband Greg of Borger; and numerous nieces and nephews.



